Alma Strain - 92, born Feb. 7, 1928, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 23, 2020 in Longview, Wash. She is survived by six children; 16 grandchildren; and 48 great-grandchildren. A celebration of will be held for her at 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2020 at the power squadron building in Charleston, Ore.

Donald A. Fouke - 80, of North Bend died Jan. 29, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Jack L. Lees - 82, of Lakeside, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.

Wayne Kusserow, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 25, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Noah William Langmead - 19, of North Bend, passed away Jan. 26, 2020 in Maricopa, Ariz. Arrangements are under the direction of the US Air Force, at Davis-Monthan Force Base, Tucson, Ariz. 

