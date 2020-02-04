Julia Ann Wilson - 67, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Robert D. Smart - 77, of Winchester Bay, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Robert L. Byers - 78, of Coos Bay, formerly of Coquille, died Jan. 31, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
