{{featured_button_text}}

Julia Ann Wilson - 67, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Robert D. Smart - 77, of Winchester Bay, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Robert L. Byers - 78, of Coos Bay, formerly of Coquille, died Jan. 31, 2020 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are pending with Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments