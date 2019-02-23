Nancy Elisabeth Green- 91, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 20, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Dale Bettin- 90, of Myrtle Point, died Feb. 21, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Ronald H. Wolfgarth- 83, of North Bend, passed away Feb. 21, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Raymond George Doss- 72, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 19, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Ivan Floyd Norris- 93, of Swisshome, passed away Feb. 21 3, 2019, in Swisshome. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In