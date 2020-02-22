Ralph D. Olson - 77, of North Bend, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Rose Penner - 98, of Coos Bay, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Susan J. Fuller - 79, of Coos Bay, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
