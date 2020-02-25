Ella Jane Porter - 100, of Coos Bay, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Michael Kriss Anderson - 77, of North Bend, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Freddie "Fred" R. Tribur - 68, of Brookings, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Leah J. Farmer - 71, of Coos Bay died Feb. 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Darwin "Darry" VanLeuven - 85, of Bandon, died Feb. 23 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service.
Robert Joseph Gray - 88 , of Coos Bay, passed away February 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
