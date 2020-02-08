Fred A. Larsen, 67, of North Bend, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Walter Vincent Lawson - 77, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 5, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Marlene F. Gorman - 86, formerly of Reedsport and Coos Bay, passed away in Eugene on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Kirk D. Jones - 78, of North Bend, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Robert Wayne Melton - 73, of North Bend, passed away Feb. 5, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Jo Carol Gilbert - 74, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 6, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Robert Dale “Bobby” Chism - 62, of Coos Bay and Cloverdale, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Royce Clayton Gowan - 73, of Coos Bay, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Elayne Yesney - 96, of Coos Bay passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
