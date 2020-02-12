{{featured_button_text}}

Clarence "Dan" Almich - 86, of Bandon, died Feb. 9, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Linda Lee Fults - 76, of Myrtle Point, died Feb. 10, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point Chapel. 541-572-2524.

Christine Griffith - 70, of North Bend, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

