Rebecca J. Hyatt-76, of Coquille, died Feb. 24, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Loren R. McKay- 87, of Coos Bay, passed away on Feb. 22, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Norman D. Hall- 72, of Coos Bay, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Richard “Dick” Adams- 85, of Reedsport, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
