Carol Kay Henderson - 75, of Coos Bay passed away Feb. 11, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Patrick H. Reday - 74, of Bandon, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Toni Ann Brend - 76, of Coos Bay passed away February 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Regina L. Tessier - 71, of Bandon, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Lois V. Martin - 79, of Coos Bay died Feb. 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Gloria C. Reiber - 96, of Coos Bay died Feb. 14, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Garry N. Gorst - 84, of Myrtle Point died Feb. 13, 2020 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Suzanna R. Estrada - 47, of North Bend, passed away on Feb. 15, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Alberta “Lena” West - 89, of Myrtle Point, passed away Feb. 17, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
