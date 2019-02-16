Try 1 month for 99¢

Jeanette Hendricks- 74, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Karl Arthur Horton- 77, of Coos Bay, Passed away Feb. 11, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangement are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Constance M. Woodcock- 45, of Coos Bay, died Feb. 14, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

