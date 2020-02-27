{{featured_button_text}}

Earl Perry Ingle - 86, of Coos Bay died Feb. 25, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Shirley Aguirre - 92, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Richard J. Blondis - 90, of Bandon, passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at Bandon.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Barney Euel White - 81, of Coos Bay passed away Feb. 10, 2020, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Harold G. Cogburn - 74, of Bandon, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at Bandon.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Leona “Lee” Hitchcock - 77, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 54- 267-4216.

Leola Rae Engebretson - 85, of Coos Bay passed away Feb. 25, 2020, at Coos Bay.   Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Doris E. Jacobsen - 87, of Myrtle Point, died Feb. 26, 2020 in Bandon.  Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.

