Della L. Wilkes - 96, of North Bend died Feb. 26, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Van D. Crowell - 70, of Reedsport, passed away Feb. 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Olinger chapel hill mortuary & cemetery. There are no services planned. 

Gardiner-Richard A. Ekelund - 73, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Coos Bay. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel.

James “Fred” Warren - 86, of Coos Bay, passed away February 28, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Amelia “Amy” Paonessa - 96, of North Bend formerly of Allegany died February 27, 2020 in North Bend. Family services will be held at later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

