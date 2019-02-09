Betty Lunsford-Bartholf- passed away Jan. 23, 2019.
Antonia Gonzalez- 88, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 5, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Mary J. Hansen- 95, of North Bend, died Feb. 6, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Mary Jones- of Coos Bay, died Feb. 7, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Geraldo Bangayan- 72, of Gold Beach, passed away Jan. 29, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
James Campbell- 65, of Gold Beach, passed away Feb. 1, 2019, at Gold Beach. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Thomas Crowder- 76, of North Bend, passed away Feb. 6, 2019, at North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Edward L. Thomas- 57, of Agnes, passed away Feb. 7, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Perle A. Rosema- 85, of North Bend, formerly of Coquille, died Feb. 4, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Florene L. Curran- 94, of Coquille, died Feb. 7, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Kitty Roden- 79, of Winchester Bay, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 08, 2019, in Coos Bay. Services pending, to be announced by Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In