Sallie Lee Tullos- 75, of Lakeside, passed away Feb. 10, 2019 in Lakeside. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Alvin Devere Layton- 99, of Coos Bay, passed away Feb. 9, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Deborah Sue Blatchford- 68, of Coos Bay. Passed away Feb. 9, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangement are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

