October 1, 1956 – July 31, 2021
July 31, 2021, Faye Elizabeth Hammond, 63 of Winston Oregon, formerly longtime Coos Bay resident had passed. She was born October 1, 1956 in Grants Pass, Oregon to late father, Alvin Byrd and mother, Emily Carolyn Lee of Oakland, Oregon.
She grew up in the Douglas County area with her brothers, Mike and Pat Byrd. Eventually they moved to Coos County where she graduated from Marshfield High school. She went on to get married and have 3 sons with Eric Anderson. Later in life she had 2 more children with Steve Miller.
Faye grew up chasing her brothers and helping any injured animal along the way. She enjoyed life, her family, and many friends. Faye was always wearing a smile and had a laugh to share to brighten and lift spirits of others. Her children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She tried to stand solid raising her 5 children, and was proud as a peacock of her children's accomplishments, and to be a grandmother. The legacy of her kind spirit, warm heart, love of nature, animals, beaches, books and song will live on.
She was preceded in death by her first-born son, Zachary Anderson and brother, Pat Byrd.
Faye is survived by her sons, Jake Anderson of Coos Bay, Jared Anderson of
Coquille, and Patrick Miller of Winston; daughter, Emily Carmichael of Bandon; and many more family members throughout the country.
A celebration of Life will be held in at the community center in Bandon, 1200 11th St SW Bandon OR 97411 at 1:30 pm.
