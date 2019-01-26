June 10, 1936 - Jan. 18, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for Evonne Holden, 82, of North Bend, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave. in Coos Bay. Inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Evonne was born June 10, 1936 in North Bend, to J.H. "Bert" and Ruby (Hogan) Peterson. She passed away peacefully Jan. 18, 2019, at her home in North Bend with her family at her side.
Growing up on a third generation dairy ranch, she was the youngest of three children having two older brothers, Duane and Darold. She learned the lessons of hard work as a child and kept those values throughout her life. Whether it was working her way through college or turning a hillside into a large lawn with nothing but a shovel and wheelbarrow. Her greatest challenge was met as a young girl when she came down with rheumatic fever and was told she wouldn't be able to walk normally again. She took it as a challenge and fighting through the pain she was out in the pastures walking, short distances at first, increasing as she was able. Evonne went on to become a multi-sport athlete as a North Bend Bulldog.
After high school, Evonne met Bob Holden and they were married and worked their way through college together earning teaching degrees from Southern Oregon College. While in school they had a son, Daniel. After graduation, Evonne was hired as an elementary school teacher at Eastside Elementary, where she touched many children's lives as a history and physical education teacher. She was well loved by her students and their parents, rarely was she able to go out that she wasn't recognized by either her former students or parents. She had an amazing ability to remember her students even though they had changed drastically from the time they were young. At Eastside Evonne was a coach for volleyball, girl’s basketball and track and field. As a basketball coach she racked up an impressive record going several years undefeated. A couple years later, they had their second son, Daren. Late in her career Evonne changed to middle school and moved to Sunset Middle School where she taught until she retired.
As an adult, Evonne continued to be an athlete playing volleyball in a community league on the Jesters team. Just as she did as a coach, she found success as a player on the Jesters remaining undefeated year after year. When several of the volleyball players wanted to start up a softball team Evonne joined a friend in coaching them to a winning record. Her love of sports extended past being a player and coach when she became a referee for high school volleyball. She eventually became the officiating commissioner for Southwestern Oregon.
As a teacher Evonne was able to spend spring breaks and summer vacations traveling. As a family we visited the western states, their parks and monuments. For two years we read and researched brochures and maps from each of the 48 continental states, writing down the sites that each of us wanted to see. In June of 1976 we loaded up in a small motorhome with a motorcycle mounted up front and on the rear bumper. This was to be the family home for the next three months. Every opportunity was taken to teach her sons the history of our country as we visited important sites and museums.
Later in life, she was blessed with two granddaughters, she became the best "grams" possible, never missing an important moment in their lives. She wore a set of tracks between her home and the northern Willamette valley. The girls became the pride of their grandmother.
Evonne was a kind soul and will be missed by all that were lucky enough to know her.
Evonne was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Ruby Peterson; brothers, Duane and Darold; and son, Daniel.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daren and Elizabeth Holden; granddaughters, Laura and Kelsey Holden; and longtime friend, Pat Cranmer.
Being a lifelong lover of animals, we ask that donations in her name be placed with your local Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In