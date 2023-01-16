October 14, 1936 – December 26, 2022
Everett “Mickey” Hurley passed away peacefully at Windsong Memory Care in Salem, Oregon on December 26, 2022.
Born on October 14, 1936 to Frank and Rachel Hurley in Parma, Idaho, where he grew up on the family farm and later graduated with a Master's degree from the University of Idaho, where he met and married Barbara DuBois. They went on to have four children, Brad, Deanna, Cheryl, and Mike. He had six grandchildren, Gary, Jason and Trenton (Cheryl), Sean, Samantha and Weston (Mike).
He is proceeded in death by his wife, Barbara and son, Brad.
Mickey's career included teaching high school biology and coaching wrestling at Bandon High School, where he went on to be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for his many achievements. He was the #1 fan of the U of O football team and spent many years attending home games as well as following them to several bowl games with his family.
When he wasn’t teaching or coaching, he was busy commercial fishing, first on his boat the Barbara J and later at his set net site in Bristal Bay, Alaska.
There will be a celebration of life to be announced later, in the Spring/Summer where we will spread Mickey’s ashes along with his wife, Barbara’s in the ocean with a service to follow.
