December 10, 1940 – July 29, 2021
A memorial service for Everett Baysinger, 80, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Lighthouse Temple, 91529 Oleson Lane in Coos Bay.
Everett was born December 10, 1940 in Marshall, Arkansas to Irvin and Una Zelmona (Clingings) Baysinger. He passed away July 29, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Everett married Eileen Wilder in April of 1959 and graduated in 1961. The couple already had two children. The following morning after graduation, the family hooked up their 1949 Studebaker, packed their 1 ½ year-old son, Steven and 6-month-old daughter, Suzan into the car (with no seatbelts back then) and headed for Yakima, Washington, where a carpenter’s job was waiting. Everett worked at five dams and moved at least 8 or 9 times.
By 1969 the family moved to Coos Bay. They had another daughter, Nadene and son, David. They settled into a small house they had purchased several years prior. Everett became involved in the local carpenters union and was elected to the executive committee and president for several years.
Later, Everett suffered an injury and switched from his occupation as a Union carpenter to keeping up the family properties, which he was able to do at his own pace while Eileen worked as the Pathology Secretary-transcriptionist at Bay Area Hospital for 31 years.
Everett was thankful to God every day. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eileen; his children, Steven Baysinger, Suzan Wren, Nadene Bennetts and David Baysinger; sister, Wanda Lee Roberts; grandchildren; Tanya Wren, Jax and Maggie Rose Baysinger; and many beloved family members and friends.
Everett was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; and four brothers.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel
