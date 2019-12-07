Everett A. Bachmann
March 4, 1927 – November 29, 2019
A funeral service will be held for Everett A. Bachmann, 92, of North Bend, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave., with pastor Israel Jurich presiding. A private family committal will follow the service at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Everett was born, one of 14 children, to Pete Bachmann and Bertha (Wiist ) Bachmann, on March 4, 1927 in Wood, South Dakota.
Everett and his family moved to Klamath Falls in 1942. He entered the US Army in 1944, where he worked as a mechanic and ambulance driver during World War II. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1946 and moved to Coos Bay in 1947. During the rest of his working years he did many things, including owning and operating Rock Crushers service stations, rentals, fishing on “Bob’s Boat”, owning a Tavern, and a tug boat mechanic ... he was a Jack of all trades in every sense of the word!
Everett is survived by his four loving daughters, Wanda Weathers of Coos Bay, Susan Bachman, Sandra DeHague and Linda Pape, all of North Bend; nephew, Jerry Bachman of North Bend; grandsons, Scott Berry of Las Vegas, Michael Van Elsberg of Coos Bay, and Joe Brennan III of St. Louis; granddaughters, Casondra Reeves of Sutherlin, and Tara Tidrick of Corvallis; and great-grandchildren, SkyeLee, RiverRose, MaryJo and Weston.
Everett was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Bertha Bachmann; all of his siblings, Ernest, Willie, Ella, John, Pete Jr., Ruth, Ben, Martha, twins Gerald and Carroll, Everett’s twin Ernie, Jack and Betty and all of their spouses as well; first wife, Francis Ziemenzuik and second wife, Eva Mae Darrow.
