Oct. 14, 1934 – July 13, 2018
A celebration of life ceremony will be held for Evelyn Gilpatrick at 10 a.m.,Saturday, July 21 at the Coquille Christian Community Church .
Born Oct. 14, 1934, to Vera (Peters) Jones and Samuel Jones in Lakeview, Evelyn Vera Jones lived a life full of family and community activities. Evelyn married William James Gilpatrick March 21, 1954 at the Klamath Falls Methodist church. Soon after the couple moved to Coquille and raised four children; daughter, Diana White, husband, Mark; son, Stanley Gilpatrick, wife, Lapriel; daughter, Janice Miller, husband, Vestal; and Kelly Christopherson, husband, Robert Moore.
Evelyn enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating with family which now includes eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Evelyn was an active member of the Coquille Christian Church since 1967, most recently participating in the annual concerts; a member of the Rebekah and Odd Fellow lodges (IOOF or FL Club); and she and Bill were former members of the Good Sam Club. Evelyn previously served her community as a Sunday school teacher, church deaconess, Girl Scout leader and troop organizer, and was a previous member of the Red Hats Society.
She is survived by children and grandchildren; in-laws, Wayne and Konnie Gilpatrick; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death were husband, Bill Gilpatrick; parents, Vera and Sam; parents-in-law, Halbert and Mary Etta Gilpatrick; brothers, Bud and Roger Jones; and grandchildren, Michael Livingston and Kristina Yex.
Evelyn made financial donations to several organizations important to her. The family asks anyone who wishes to honor her direct donations to the Back Pack Program (providing school supplies) in care of the Coquille Christian Community Church, to which she donated hours of service.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In