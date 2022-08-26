April 10, 1941 – July 31, 2022
Evelyn “Evie” Louise (Landrith) Moorhead, 81, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 31, 2022, after a year-long battle with lung cancer.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her three sisters, Joyce Gray, LaVerne Bailey, and Marianne Schrader; and estranged husband, Max Moorhead. She is survived by her son, Mark Moorhead and wife, Shannon of Anchorage, Alaska; her two daughters, Jennifer Moorhead of Los Angeles, California, and Deborah Turner and husband, Arnold Turner III of Surprise, Arizona; five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Samantha, Alexander, Camden, and Taylor; and one great grandson, Caleb.
Born April 10, 1941, in Bozeman, Montana, she was the fourth daughter of the late Lawrence M. Landrith and Helen L. (Martens) Landrith. At the age of two, her family moved to North Bend, Oregon, where she spent her childhood and early adult years. A trained pianist, Evelyn took classes in Music from University of Oregon and Willamette University where she met her husband, Max; they married on August 17, 1962. In 1973, with her husband and two young children, Evelyn moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where she spent the remainder of her years, adding another child to the family. In 1987, Evelyn earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Resource Development from Alaska Pacific University.
Evelyn devoted her working years to social and mental health advocacy, including her own business in suicide counseling and prevention, Anchorage’s volunteer crisis hotline, the State of Alaska Department of Health and Human Services, and Cook Inlet Tribal Council. Evelyn was an avid reader, enjoyed working on home improvement projects, and gardened regularly in the summer, cultivating a unique rock garden with native Alaska plants. She also enjoyed long drives and travel, particularly to desert areas and National Parks.
As per Evelyn’s wishes, no funeral or memorial services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Community Resources of Anchorage or your local suicide prevention charity.
