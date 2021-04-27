March 10, 1939 – April 23, 2021
The world lost a bright soul with the loss of Evelyn Earl Christian, who passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Sherwood Pines Memory Care Facility in Veneta, Oregon. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay with a private inurnment to follow. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in June, 2021 to memorialize this amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend.
Evelyn was born on March 10, 1939 in Tennsman, Arkansas to Earl E. Young and Viola Mae (Cotton) Young. She attended high school at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, Oregon. She married Robbie W. Worthen in November 1956. They had three wonderful children, Robbie Lynn Worthen, David E. Worthen and Gary D. Worthen. She married Jack Christian in October 1987.
Evelyn held various jobs throughout her lifetime including tree planter, motel maid and seamstress. Her last position being with the North Bend and Coos Bay Chapels as a Dispatch Coordinator. Her and Jack retired and moved to Prineville, Oregon where they lived until Jack passed away in July 2012.
Evelyn was part of the Coos County Sheriffs Mounted Posse Auxiliary where she spent many years as a member and was a regular attendee at events. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved to dance, cook, sew, garden, read and loved to watch the Oregon Ducks sporting events. She loved dogs and raised quite a few over her lifetime. She traveled throughout the states but preferred to be home. Her favorite color was cobalt blue and filled her home with this bright color.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Robbie Shyrer, Gary Worthen and David Worthen; brother, John Young; sister, Marilyn (Young) Pothier; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and their family members.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Viola Young; and her husbands, Robbie W. Worthen and Jack Christian.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
