November 29, 1936 – March 21, 2022
Evelyn Arlene (Daniels) Phillips, 85, of Myrtle Point, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home in Gaylord, Oregon.
She was the youngest of seven born to Rees and Edna (Strong) Daniels on November 29, 1936. As a lifelong resident of Gaylord, she grew up on a working sheep ranch and as young girl she showed and won several grand champion ribbons for her Shropshire Sheep. She grew up working on the ranch, attended Gaylord School (Eltelka) and graduating from Myrtle Point Union High, class of 1955. She had too many stories from growing up to share. After graduating, she worked for Sherwood Forest Products starting on the green chain and worked her way up to clipper operator.
After starting her working career, she moved out of her parents’ home into her own place next to the Gaylord School which would later become her own small ranch that she shared with her family. On April 8, 1961 she married Delmas Ray Phillips in Reno, Nevada. They were married for 37 years before his passing. Together, with help from her father, they built their forever home and expanded their family with four daughters. She enjoyed hosting and hanging out with family and friends, looking forward to class and family reunions. She loved animals, especially her cows and cats. She spent many hours preserving jelly, jam, applesauce, peaches, pears, beets and baking the best blackberry pie and oatmeal cookies. Her love for flowers and gardening showed in her beautiful yard. She taught her children and grandchildren to be strong, independent, caring and how to work hard. She was creative, loved building things, playing cards, reading westerns, and putting puzzles together. Her family will miss her feistiness, strong independence, stories, and jokes.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Dubisar of Myrtle Point and Jill and husband, Kenny Rolfe of Myrtle Point; grandchildren, Torie (Tylor) Gorst of Myrtle Point, Devin Barzee of Portland, and Candace (Jeremy) Hall of Roseburg; great grandchildren, Michaela Gorst, Tucker Gorst, Dylan Barzee, and Raylynn Hall; other family members include Steve Phillips, Fayette Sturgill, Sam Phillips, Leona Phillips, Shannon Dubisar, and Dorothy Daniels; best friend, Helen Hammack; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, classmates, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Shirley and Sharon Phillips; stepdaughter, Sandi Phillips; brothers, Virgil Daniels, Glen Daniels, Bill Daniels, and Gene Daniels; sisters, Helene Hoffbuhr and Charlee Saboff; and her mother and father-in-law, Winnie (Bolling) and Milford Phillips.
A celebration of life will be held with a BBQ in July as she wanted.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
