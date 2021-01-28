Eva Marie Weigel Reis

November 29, 1928 – January 19, 2021
A memorial mass for Eva Marie Reis, 92, of Coos Bay, will be held at noon, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. 6th Street in Coos Bay with Father Robert Wolf, officiating.
Eva was born November 29, 1928, in Selz, North Dakota. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by family January 19, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Eva started her young life on a wheat farm in North Dakota, and was the second to the last of 14 children. After her father’s death during Eva’s elementary years, she moved to Oregon with her mother and several siblings. Eva graduated from Molalla High School and then from Northwestern School of Commerce in Portland in 1947. Eva worked as a secretary with Simmons Company in Portland, and later transferred to the San Jose office.
After months of a long-distance romantic pursuit by a handsome suitor named Don, whom she’d met at a dance in Portland, Eva moved back to Oregon. The young couple were married in Molalla in 1950 and Eva embarked on her new homemaker role with gusto. Due to Don’s employment, they went on to live in many different places including Moses Lake, Tacoma and Seattle, Washington, where they had their first four children; Venice and Half Moon Bay, California, where they completed their family with three more additions; Lakewood, Ohio; and in the 1970s happily retired to Coos Bay.
Eva was an active member of St. Monica Catholic Church, TOPS, KOPS, and Red Hats, and spent many years volunteering for the Southwestern Chapter of the American Council for the Blind. She enjoyed playing the organ, singing, reading, walking, feeding the ducks with her grandchildren at Mingus Park, traveling, swimming, gardening, cracking crab, playing cards, friends, and especially loved watching Seattle Mariners’ baseball. Eva was a great story teller and loved sharing stories about moving to Oregon as a kid, picking strawberries and hops, and playing music with her siblings. Above all else, Eva loved her ever-growing family, and poured over all of her children’s, in-law’s, grandchildren’s, and great grandchildren’s daily lives, and hosting or attending as many family events as possible.
Eva is survived by sons, Jim Reis (Paula) of Myrtle Point, Paul Reis (Leah) of Coos Bay, and Dave Reis (Charlotte) of Salem; daughter, Laurie Reis (Christy) of Coos Bay; granddaughters, Cassandra, Honekekala, Oriana, Amber, Allison, and Brooklyn; grandsons, Abel, Kiawe, Dakota, and Dustin; great-grandsons, Michael, Tyler, Luke, Matthew, Dean, Joaquin, and Jason; and great-granddaughters, Sophia, Adelaide, Flora, McKenna, Ella, Abigail, and Freya.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents; all her siblings; daughters, Mary and Annie; son, Tom; and grandson, Jakiya.
The family suggests memorial contributions to The Devereux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, (541)267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In