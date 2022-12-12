Eunice Marie (Cotton) Harrington

December 7, 1927 - November 25, 2022
A Memorial service for Eunice (Cotton) Harrington, 94, of Coos Bay, was held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Eunice was born December 7, 1927 in Sheridan, Arkansas, daughter of Walter and Emer Cotton. She passed away peacefully November 25, 2022 at Bay Area Hospital with family by her side, due to complications from a fall.
Mom was from a large family of 10 siblings. Raised in Arkansas. She was the last of the 10 to pass. She married Henry Harrington in 1946, they had a loving life of 72 years together. They moved to Oregon in 1950, living in the Coos Bay area. Eunice worked as a bookkeeper, clerk at the Coast to Coast store and The Camera Shop for 25 years. She was very outgoing and enjoyed working with people. She knew a lot of people and always had a smile for everyone.
Mom and dad loved camping, hunting, traveling, trips on their motorcycle, lots of activities with family. She loved working in her flowers and always had the most beautiful flowers. Always willing to help everyone with their plants, or anything else. She loved life, people and especially family.
Survived by 2 children, son, Michael (Bonnie) Harrington and daughter, Jennie (Rick) Tobiska McMillan; 2 granddaughters, Kimberly and Michelle; 3 grandsons, Jason and Jon Tobiska and Shaun Harrington; 6 great grandkids; 2 great-great granddaughters; very special sister-in-law, Audrey Cotton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Proceeded by: parents, Walter and Emer Cotton; in-laws, Walter and Jennie Harrington; husband, Henry; grandson, Michael Patrick Harrington; 9 siblings, Viola Young, Lawrence, Clarence, Joe, Glenn, Thelma, Virgil Cotton, Ava Sexton, and Gracie Lou Draper.
Special thank you to 3rd floor nurses at BAH, Peter and Michelle, for your comforting support and care of mom and our family.
Cremation rites and inurnment has been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.
