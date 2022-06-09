July 16, 1926 – June 7, 2022
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bandon, for long-time loved Bandon resident, Eugenia “Jean” Bell Duval.
Jean was born July 16, 1926 in Inavale, Nebraska, the daughter of George Leland and Isabel Hegarty McMahon. She died June 7, 2022 in Coos Bay at the age of 95.
Jean was reared and educated in Red Cloud, Nebraska, graduating from high school there. She attended college to be certified as a teacher and taught in the Nebraska School System until becoming engaged to be married.
Jean married Clayton E. Duval on June 30, 1948 in Red Cloud, Nebraska. They farmed in Campbell, Nebraska until moving to Bandon in 1952 with 3 children, where Jean had 8 more children and managed the household as a loving mother in Bandon.
Jean and Clayton had eleven children between 1949 and 1962. They bought the home they live in on Bates Road in 1960. They were married for 72 years.
She enjoyed anything that involved family. She loved having her grandchildren around her playing and interacting with her. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, which she loved as well.
She is survived by nine children and one son-in-law, Charles Duval, David & Sharon Duval, Patrick Strain, Ronald & Kathy Duval, Larry & Kathy Duval, Douglas & Dana Duval, Roger Duval, Christina Roan, Diane & Gordon Boster, George “Rich” Duval; 37 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Doris Erikson; and brother, Edward McMahon. She was preceded by her husband, Clayton; son, Patrick; daughter, Joyce; brothers, Wally, Don and Jack.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In