Eugene “Gene” F. Clark

December 22, 1940 – June 8, 2020
Masonic Service will be held July 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Masonic Temple, 2002 Union Blvd., North Bend, Oregon. Mounted Posse Service will be July 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Riley Arena, North Bend, Oregon.
Gene was born December 22, 1940 to Hallie and Mary Ruth Clark in Hermiston, Oregon. He died June 8, 2020 in Roseburg.
After graduating from Hermiston High School, he lived in Southern California for several years and where his daughter Kori was born, before returning to Oregon.
Gene married the love of his life, Laura Jones on April 19, 1975. He worked in construction, security and as a bus driver for Porter Stage Line. Gene was a life member of the Masons and Coos County Mounted Sheriff Posse. He served as president of the Oregon Association Mounted Posse in 2011.
Gene is survived by his wife; daughter & son-in-law; 2 grand-daughters and 4 great grand-children.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Warren & Hal, and his sister Lois Green.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to OAM Posse, PO Box 2278, Jasper, Oregon 97438.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In