January 22, 1933 – June 16, 2022
Eugene “Gene” Ernest Tonole, 89, was born to Ethan and Anna Mae Tonole in Cottage Grove, Oregon. He passed away June 16, 2022 in North Bend.
Gene enjoyed growing up in the small town atmosphere of Cottage Grove, where he remained until enlisting in the Navy and exploring the world on a ship. He particularly enjoyed his time stationed in Hawaii. After his stint in the Navy, Gene returned to Cottage Grove where he worked at a car dealership.
Life eventually led him to North Bend, Oregon where he began working at the Weyerhaeuser paper mill in 1961 and remained there for 33 years before retirement. Throughout his life, Gene was an avid sportsman with many tales to tell...and pictures to back it up! He could also put us all to shame water skiing on Tenmile Lake.
Gene remained in North Bend until he returned to Cottage Grove with his passing.
Gene is survived by his wife, Jan; sister, Gina Towler-Tonole; his children, Jimmy Tonole, Johnny Tonole, Helen Bonelli and Brenda Melvin; as well as numerous grandchildren and special friend, Jason Hoffman.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and son, Dan Tonole.
A graveside ceremony to celebrate Gene's life will be held at 2 pm, Friday, June 24, 2022 at Fir Grove Cemetery, 2148 CG Cemetery Road in Cottage Grove.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
