Ethyellene Jones

March 13, 1933 – June 1, 2022
Ethyellene was born on March 13, 1933 to Grady and Rosa Lee Barbour in Sweetwater, Texas. She passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022 at the age of 89 in Springfield, Oregon.
Grady and Rosa Lee moved to Johnson County, Arkansas where Ethyellene and her parents lived on Brown Mountain. Ethyellene enjoyed riding her horse, Queen. One day Queen got out of the pasture and wandered down the mountain where a handsome young guy found her and saw an opportunity to introduce himself to the beautiful young girl who lived on Brown Mountain. The young man came strolling up to return Queen and ask the girl if she might enjoy some watermelon. The young man turned out to be the love of her life. She was fifteen. Two years later they were married on March 25, 1950. Ethyellene sold Queen to buy sheets and towels to start her life with her husband, Olen Jones. They were married for 67 years.
Ethyellene and Olen moved to Oregon where Olen worked in the plywood mills. They lived in Roseburg, Bandon and finally settled in Coquille. Ethyellene was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a woman of faith and attended church regularly with her husband. Ethyellene’s family was her joy in life. She was a kind and loving person and left an impact on all who knew her.
Ethyellene was preceded in death by her husband, Olen Jones who passed away on January 31, 2017. She is survived by her sons, Wendell Jones and his wife, Laura Lee, Randy Jones and his wife, Cindy; her grandchildren, Jeremy Jones, Jeff Jones, Julie Philley, Alisha Wells, Chrissy Jones, Jennifer Moon; her great grandchildren, Grady Arriola, Gracie Arriola, Griffin Arriola, Brianna Philley, Rosa Lee Philley, Lola Jones, Paisley Jones, Caden Moon, Addyson Moon, Sam Wells and Asher Wells.
Ethyellene’s family’s memories:
Jeff Jones - Grandma made the best blackberry cobbler. She would have us grandkids go out and collect blackberries on a hot summer day then she would serve blackberry cobbler with vanilla ice-cream.
Julie Philley – We were all at uncle Randy’s house and Jeff ran in to tell the grownups about a bat he had found. Grandma came out and whacked the bat with a brick until it was dead. She wasn’t going to let that bat hurt her kids. We all just cheered her on!
Alisha Wells - Grandma was one of the kindest, most loving people I have ever known. Her home was the meeting place for all of her grandchildren growing up. Not many people would be up for a sleepover with six kids, but my grandmother did it regularly. She will be incredibly missed.
Jenny Moon - My Grandma was the best! She was the kindest person and she loved all her grandkids so much. I treasure all of my memories with her but some of my favorites were cooking with her and sleepovers at her and Grandpa’s house with all of the cousins. She made the best popcorn and always kept the cookie jar full for us. She was second to none!
Funeral Service will be held at New Horizon Church of God, 539 E. 8th Place in Coquille on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 am, viewing will be one hour prior at the church. Private vault interment will be at the Coquille Pioneer Cemetery.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
