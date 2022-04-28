December 5, 1951 – April 24, 2022
A funeral mass for Ethel Mae German, 70, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend, with Father Jorge Hernandez, officiating.
Ethel was born December 5, 1951 in Pensacola, Florida, to William and Margaret Kilbern. She passed away April 24, 2022 in Coos Bay.
Ethel graduated from Bushnell, Nebraska High School in 1969. She attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln, where she met her husband, Louie German. They married in Columbus, Nebraska on October 15, 1971. The couple lived in Lawton, Oklahoma, then Lincoln, Nebraska until moving to Boise, Middleton, and Wendell, Idaho until 2005. They have lived in North Bend, Oregon since then.
In addition to being a full-time mother, Ethel worked as a nurse’s aide, waitress, high school secretary, and restaurant manager at Cross Community Cafe in North Bend. She also volunteered at the church and with 4-H, Wendell Booster Club, Emergency Medical Technician, Community Emergency Response Team, and Pelican Harbor Food Bank.
Ethel loved spending time with family and friends, fishing, crabbing, cooking, sewing, and crocheting.
She is survived by her husband, Louis German of North Bend, OR; sons, Christofer (Jennifer) German of Woodinville, WA and Bryan (Tiffany) German of Layton, UT; brother, David (Elaine) Kilbern of Pascagoula, MS; sisters, Joyce (Bob) Vrbka and Janeie (Rickie) Dickinson, both of Bushnell, NE and Julie (Vince) Gabel of Granville, ND; as well as four grandchildren, Sandy, Jessica, Keegan, and Wyatt.
Memorial contributions in Ethel’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
