May 28, 1929 – August 3, 2023
A chapel funeral for Ethel Daisy Stoddard, 94, of Coos Bay will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. with Rev. Deacon Peter A. Broussard of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church officiating. Burial will be held in the family plot at McCaleb Cemetery in Mackay, Idaho.
Daisy was born May 28, 1929 in Mackay, Idaho; the daughter of Leon Frank Stoddard and Grace Ann (Gilbert) Stoddard. She was delivered at home by midwife, Daisy LaRoque and was given the name Daisy. She passed away August 3, 2023 in Coos Bay, Oregon.
She trained to become a Surgery Technician at Multnomah County Hospital in Portland from 1952 to 1956. She then trained and became a Radiologic Technologist, which brought her to McAuley Hospital in Coos Bay, Oregon. She
worked at McAuley Hospital for many years until the hospital was closed. She then began working at Bay Clinic in Coos Bay until her retirement in 1991 at the age of 62. Daisy loved being an X-ray tech taking great pride in her work. She especially enjoyed working with children.
She bought a small house in the Empire area and later traded for a duplex in North Bend. She always had a lovely yard and garden. Daisy enjoyed fishing, entertaining her friends, keeping her cars cleaned and polished, and loved her many cats. She was always ready to go beach combing in search of floats and agates. As an avid reader, Daisy spent many hours researching any subject she found interesting, especially gardening, history, and her beloved Idaho. A trip she took to New Zealand, Australia, and the Fiji Islands, always remained a highlight in
her life. After retirement, she traveled to Washington D.C. and the East Coast to enjoy the fall colors.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jimmy and Frank Jr.; and sister, Clistie.
Contributions in her memory may be made to FOCCUS 1611 Virginia Ave North Bend, OR 97459, Coos County Animal Shelter 92960 Southport Rd. Coos Bay, OR 97420 or the Marshfield High School Scholarship Fund PO Box 1541 Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
