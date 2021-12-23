March 7, 1925 – December 17, 2021
A memorial service for Esther Pauline Winters, 96, of Coos Bay will be announced and held at a later date.
Esther was born March 7, 1925 at Dean Creek, Reedsport, the second youngest of ten children, born to Roy and Melissa Jane Waggoner. While a young child, Esther and her family moved to Bandon. When Esther was eleven years old, she, her mother, and younger brother stood on the beach and watched their house burn in the Bandon fire of 1936. To this day, she still had a doll she saved from the fire.
Esther graduated from Bandon High School, class of 1944. She met the love of her life, Owen Winters, in Bandon when he was home on leave from the Navy. They wrote letters while Owen was aboard ship and when he returned to Bandon, they married on August 31, 1946. Owen and Esther moved to Coos Bay, where they would remain for the rest of their lives. Their son, Charlie was born in 1947 and daughter, Ginger, in 1948. Owen followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a watchmaker and jeweler. Esther was a stay-at-home mom until the children were in junior high school. At that time, Owen and Esther entered into partnership with Ken and Betty Corrigan, opening Corrigan-Winters Jewelers. Owen and Esther operated the North Bend store while Ken and Betty, the store in Coos Bay. After a decade in business, both stores were closed.
Esther and Owen were a devoted couple—working in the business, traveling, shopping, and just being at home, always together. Owen went on to become a finish carpenter and Esther filled her days at their home and with walking. Esther was a tiny woman with a boundless amount of energy. She was known for her immaculate housekeeping and lovely yard. She washed windows on the outside, washed cars, and continued to mow their large yard until she was 86. Esther would walk briskly every day, many, many days, in past years walking 8 miles or more a day. Many days she would walk to the library or grocery store and carry a load of books or groceries the two miles back home. Even in her 90s, Esther would still walk a mile a day while in Ocean Ridge Assisted Living, around the outside of the building twice. Esther was an avid reader, often reading four books a week.
Esther made beautiful pies with delicious crusts. She rarely ate any, but enjoyed making them for her family. She enjoyed visiting with her family and looked forward to the yearly family picnics. Her rhubarb pie was a traditional favorite. Esther also made fruitcakes and cookies to give as gifts for Christmas. Many people looked forward to and enjoyed them.
Esther’s middle name, Pauline, was taken from one of her aunts. In honor of Esther, both her granddaughter, Emily and great-granddaughter, Ella were given the middle name of Pauline when they were born. An honor Esther cherished.
Esther mourned Owen’s passing in 2005. For many years after his death and until she could no longer drive, Esther took wonderful care of Owen’s gravesite. She said it was her way of still being with him.
Even though it was extremely difficult for her to leave her house of 66 years, Esther moved into Ocean Ridge in 2019. She liked her room and said quite often she was grateful for the good care of the kind and compassionate staff.
Esther was a strong, loyal and special woman and will be missed very much by her family and friends. She will always be in our memories and hearts.
Esther is survived by her son, Charlie Winters (Paty) of Thailand; daughter, Ginger (Bob Bancroft) of Casper, Wyoming; granddaughter, Emily Meyer (Gabe) of Rockville, Maryland; grandsons, Denny Winters (Kathy and Kathy’s loving extended family) of North Bend, Roy Winters of San Antonio, Texas; great-grandchildren, Owen and Ella Meyer of Rockville, Maryland, and Jasmine Winters; nieces, Sally Petersen of Coos Bay, Linda Schultz (Roger) of Alamo, California and Karen Olson of Cathlamet, Washington; nephews, Howard Waggoner (Jean) of Coquille, Kent Waggoner (Gail) of Dexter, Oregon, Greg Waggoner (Millie) of Puyallup, Washington; grandnephew, Doug Richert (Tiffany, Hope, Allie) of Bandon; niece-in-law, Pat Richert of Bandon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen; her parents; all ten of her brothers, sisters and their spouses; and her son-in-law, Al Howard.
A special thank you to Kathy Spencer and Mike Myers, both of North Bend, for their help and friendship and the staff and residents of Ocean Ridge Assisted Living. She so appreciated them and their friendship.
Memorial contributions in Esther’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
