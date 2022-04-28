Esther Elizabeth Harms

August 14, 1935 - April 26, 2022
A public visitation for Esther Harms, 86, of North Bend, will be held at 11:30 am, Friday, May 6, 2022. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm, at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay, with her son, Scott W. Taylor officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lebanon, Oregon.
Esther was born August 14, 1935 in Hugo, Oregon to William W. and Mabel R. Haley. She passed away April 26, 2022 in Coos Bay.
Esther “Liz” graduated high school in Sweet Home, Oregon in 1954. She married John Taylor in 1953 and divorced in 1970. Together they had two sons, Scott and Gary Dean. Gary Dean passed away in infancy in 1961.
In 1972, Liz married Roger Harms. They lived in Klamath Falls, Oregon and Bend, Oregon before moving to North Bend, Oregon in 1983. Together they raised Scott and "extended" son, Wayne.
Liz loved cooking and baking and often made many meals and desserts for friends and family. She worked at the Bon Marche until retiring in 2001.
Liz is survived by sons, Scott (Rusty) Taylor of North Bend, Oregon and Wayne (Theresa) Stewart of Melbourne, Florida; grandchildren, Michelle (Eric) Delaca of Hillsboro, Oregon and Seth Taylor of Nampa, Idaho; twin brothers, Dwight (Joyce) and Darrel (Sue, deceased); nieces, Bunny, Debbie, Judy, and Carol; many extended grandchildren and great grandchildren; best friend, Vicki Aschoff; and her beloved kitty, Honey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; husband, Roger in 2014; sisters, Connie Ingram and Freda Helmes; brothers, William P., Theron “Bud”, and twin brother, Melvin Haley.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
