Dec. 12, 1938 – Feb. 18, 2019
At her request, no public services will be held for Esther Bertola Cutrell, 80, of Coos Bay. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Esther was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Heber City, Utah, to Charley and Dorothy (Roberts) Bertola. She passed away peacefully Feb. 18, 2019, at home, holding hands with her beloved daughter, Emily, and grandson, Nick.
Born prematurely, Esther survived in a cotton-filled shoe box, kept warm by a light bulb.
Esther loved to crochet, embroider by hand, make quilts, and do crafts. Throughout her life, Esther donated hundreds of quilts and afghans to local churches. Esther was an incredibly thoughtful lady, always seeking to help others.
As a young woman, Esther attended business school and worked as a secretary for the state of Idaho. After marrying and starting a family, Esther was a homemaker, stay-at-home mother, and childcare provider.
Esther attended Southwestern Oregon Community College, was an avid reader, and loved to watch figure skating. Her strongest passion was taking care of her family.
In 2010, Esther moved in with her daughter, Emily, and her family. Esther filled the home with joy, laughter, and love. The best mother and grandmother anyone could hope for, Esther is missed more than words can say.
Esther is survived by her sister, Bertha Jones of Boise, Idaho; sister-in-law, Anne Bertola of Duchesne, Utah; daughter, Julie and Duane Schwartzwald of Frankfort, Indiana; daughter, Emily and Scott Ellefson of Coos Bay; grandson, Nikelas Ellefson of Coos Bay; grandson, Steven and Megan Ellefson of Hayden, Idaho; and granddaughters, Summer and Autumn VonSchwartzwalder of Frankfort, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Edith and Charley Bertola, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Leo Jones.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to South Coast Hospice at www.schospice.org or 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In