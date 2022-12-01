1933 - 2022
At his request, no services will be held for Eskil Albert Elfbrandt, 89, of North Bend. Private interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Al was born in 1933 in Port Townsend, Washington to Eskil and Agnes (Warness) Elfbrandt. He passed away November 30, 2022 at home.
He lived in Washington until just before World War II when the family moved to the Coos Bay area, first to a rental in Marshfield before settling in North Bend. Albert graduated North Bend High School in 1952, and it was then when most of his classmates found out his first name.
After high school he volunteered for the Army and after basic was shipped to Korea. He supported the peace talks at Panmunjom running the generators. He returned stateside and was stationed in Arizona for the balance of his service.
He leveraged his GI Bill and attended Oregon Technical Institute (now Oregon Institute of Technology) in Klamath Falls and received an accounting degree. He also served with OTI’s fire department.
After OTI, he returned to the bay area and began work for an accounting firm. That lasted for about a year before the accounting firm closed. He then worked at Menasha before joining the North Bend Fire Department in the early 1960’s.
He served the citizens of North Bend for many years first as a firefighter then advancing to the rank of Lieutenant. In 1986 he was nominated by Darlene Harless and won American Business Women’s Association boss of the year.
He is survived by his son, Glenn and wife, Lisa and their three children, Makenzie, Matthew and Mark; his sister, Mary Claiborne; along with several nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his mother; father; step-mother; and wife of 53 years, Elfrieda (Nee) Elfbrandt.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to either the American Heart Association or The Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
