April 28, 1926 - Feb. 16, 2019
Ervin passed away Feb. 16, 2019 from natural causes. He was 92. He was born April 28, 1926 in Ellis, Kansas. He grew up on the family farm in Ellis. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. He married Leona Dreiling Nov. 24, 1947 in Colorado. They had four sons, Darrel, Dean, Glenn and Len. They moved to Reedsport in 1950. He worked for International Paper until 1985. Shortly after moving to Reedsport they moved to Lakeside where he built a home. He spent his time hunting, fishing and bowling when he was not building or working around their home.
He was preceded in death by Leona in 2015; Dean in 2016; and Darrel in 2018.
Services will be held Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., in North Bend.
