Ernest Sweet

Sweet

Jan. 2, 1922 - June 29, 2018

An internment for Ernest Sidney "Sid" Sweet, 96, of Hillsboro will be at 11 a.m., Sept. 14, 2018, at the Willamette National Cemetery. He passed away June 29, 2018. 

He was born Jan. 2, 1922 in Langlois, to Arthur and Docia Sweet.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Neonta Hall and Effie Parsons.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Cope Sweet; daughters, Sydne Grove, Lynda Bartel, and Pamela Cleveland; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Ralph Sweet.

Celebrate
the life of: Ernest Sidney "Sid" Sweet
