December 5, 1951 – March 17, 2021
Ernest Cole Beck was born December 5, 1951 in Grants Pass to Thomas E. and Diane (Knox) Beck. He passed away March 17, 2021 in Reedsport, after a brief battle with cancer.
Cole was an avid outdoorsman. He loved the water and living in Winchester Bay near the ocean. He enjoyed surfing, sport and commercial fishing and riding his Harley. He liked to read the daily newspaper, do mechanic work, build things with wood and garden. Cole lived a simple and happy life. He was a friend to all and will be missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheyenne and her partner, Naomi; two grandsons, Radley and Asa; brother, Rick; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his long-time girlfriend, Judi.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” for Cole at 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 18th at the Winchester Bay Community Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In