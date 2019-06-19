Dec. 10, 1932 - June 15, 2019
Erma Lee Barton passed away June 15, 2019 in Coos Bay at the age of 86.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay with Pastor Tim Ellis officiating.
Erma was born Dec. 10, 1932, to Eugene Hanford Davis and Minnie Mae Davis in Coalgate, Okla. Erma graduated from Victorville High School in 1951. She moved to Lakeside in 1969. She enjoyed spending time with her 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and crochet. She was an active and dedicated member of the Assembly of God church and enjoyed fellowship with everyone she met.
She is survived by her children including son, Charles Barton of Coos Bay; daughter, Debra Dickenson of Seeley Lake, Mont.; daughter, Ronda Potter of Coos Bay; daughter, Tina Wilson of Klamath Falls; sister, Doris Evans of Antioch, Calif.; sister, Shirley DuBois of Rainier; and sister, Lenore Bryant of Bakersfield, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Eugene and Minnie Davis of Victorville, Calif.; brother, Joseph Davis of Victorville, Calif.; brother, Ronald Davis of Del Rio, Texas; and daughter, Patricia Carroll of Reno, Nev.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
