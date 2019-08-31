April 30, 1928 – August 25, 2019
A graveside service for Erma E. Gerber, 91, of North Bend, will be held at 11 am, Saturday, Sept. 14 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay, with Reverend Donald A. Ford, A.M., officiating. A public visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Friday, Sept. 13 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay.
Erma was born April 30, 1928 in North Bend to Ernest and Wilda (Fulton) Peterson. She passed away in her favorite chair, during a nap, at her home in North Bend.
Erma attended North Bend schools. She married Gil Gerber on Oct. 27, 1946 and together they raised two children, Dennis and Gayle. Erma worked retail all of her working career and had many hobbies throughout her life.
She is survived by her son, Dennis and wife, Debbie; grandsons, Theron and Travis and his wife, Larissa; great-grandchildren, Bella, Wyatt and Asher; nephew and nieces and their children.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Wilda Peterson; brothers, Oris and Willis and daughter, Gayle.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
