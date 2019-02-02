June 11, 1979 – Jan. 23, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for Eric S. Woodworth, 39, of North Bend, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave., with pastor Roland Shanks officiating. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Eric was born June 11, 1979 in Coos Bay, to Steven C. Woodworth and Patricia H. (Looney) Woodworth. He passed away Jan. 23, 2019 in North Bend.
Eric, known to friends as “Woody”, was a native of Coos Bay/North Bend all of his life. At a young age, he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America. He was always interested in the outdoors. He attended North Bay Elementary and was involved in T-ball, soccer, football and baseball. As he entered into North Bend High School he competed with the mat club wrestling team.
Eric worked as a tree trimmer for Jensen’s Tree Trimming Service Company. His interest and love for the forest was expressed through his hard work and dedication. Everything Eric did he put his best effort and soul into it.
Eric loved his family and friends to the fullest. He was passionate to all living things. He loved animals of all kinds and had a heart of gold. His laughter and smiles were contagious and comforting. He had a good soul. Eric spent his time doing his most favorite adventures, which included fishing, bicycling, riding dirt bikes and ATV’s, racing RC cars, wake boarding, paint balling, snow skiing, tubing, camping and traveling with his family. He enjoyed paintball and was on a team with his dad that was undefeated, called the Desperados. Eric had many talents and had such a gift of having a good nature with Christian beliefs.
It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Eric Steven Woodworth will lovingly remember and miss him greatly.
Eric is survived by his parents, Steve and Patty Woodworth of North Bend; grandparents, Ken and Helen Looney of North Bend; brother, Bradley Woodworth of La Pine; uncle, Jeff Looney of North Bend; aunt and uncle, Tim and Heather Looney of Coos Bay; aunt and uncle, Pat and Luana Woodworth of Coos Bay; nieces, Mya and Kyra of Coos Bay; nephew, Kyle Woodworth of La Pine; and cousins, Jadie Creeger of Eugene, Serena, Conner and Reagan Frances of Coos Bay, Mindi, Pat and Olivia Woodworth of Coos Bay, Dillon Woodworth of Georgia and Ashley Woodworth of Seattle, Wash.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Bobbie Woodworth; and his uncle, Danny Woodworth.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
