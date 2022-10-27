May 8, 1958 – October 13, 2022
A graveside funeral service will be held for Eric Earl Johnson, 64, of Coos Bay, at 12 p.m. November 5, 2022 at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens, 94105 Rink Creek Lane, Coquille, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will follow at Coquille Valley Elks Golf Course, 54942 Maple Heights Road, Coquille, Oregon.
Eric was born May 8, 1958 in Gold Beach, Oregon to parents Maurine and William "Bill" Johnson. He passed away October 13, 2022 in a car accident.
Eric is survived by his sister, Robyn Johnson; sons, Shane, Stephen, Scott and Skyler Johnson; and step-daughter, Danielle Harbold; nieces and nephews, Rachyl Thorp, Kristy Christoferson, and Jeramie Johnson; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he adored greatly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet in 2009; brothers, Kelly and Bryan; and his parents.
