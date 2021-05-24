November 15, 1947 – October 17, 2020
Long time Langlois resident Emma Rosenberry died unexpectedly in a tragic car accident on Hwy 101 in Sixes on the evening of October 17, 2020.
Emma was born in Wheaton, Missouri and her twin sister Mary was born 17 minutes later. She is the daughter of the late Dale Earl McFarland and Meda Belle (Johnson) McFarland.
Emma met and married her husband of 55 years, Forrest Rosenberry on June 19, 1965. They purchased their home in Langlois shortly after the wedding and they lived in this home their entire marriage.
Emma worked at Bandon Fisheries for 32 years and then in 1999 an opportunity to purchase the iconic “Pitches” Tavern came up and she and Forrest decided to buy it and changed careers. In 2015 there was a fire that destroyed the bar, but in a few years later, Emma created Pitches East on the other side of the street, and that ran until the day she died in 2020.
Emma was very committed to the community and well loved by all who knew her. Emma was also 2019 Jubilee Queen at the 4th of July parade in Port Orford.
Emma was preceded in death by her father and mother, Dale Earl McFarland and Meda Belle (Johnson) McFarland; brother, Bill Mcfarland; sisters, Lida Pitts and Lila Clayton.
Emma is survived by her children, Edwina Rosenberry, Rebecca Vierra, and Jeffrey Rosenberry; step children, Steven Rosenberry, Mitchell Rosenberry, Darrell Rosenberry and Regina Hackney; brothers, Albert Mcfarland, Danny McFarland, Ricky McFarland and Larry McFarland; Sisters, Gail Brown and her twin sister, Mary Jones; her grandchildren, Sara Rosenberry, Mandy Krake, Aaron Willings, Beau Parten, Devon Rosenberry, Travis Colgrove, Jacob and Bradley Willings; and several great grandchildren.
A Service for both Emma and Forrest was held on Saturday, May 22 at the First Community Church, 2025 Jackson Street in Port Orford.
