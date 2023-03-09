October 31, 1932 – February 13, 2023
A celebration of life for Emily Weeks Ashworth, 90, of North Bend, will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Avenue in Coos Bay. This will be a potluck event, please bring something for the table. The event and venue will be set up to accommodate the sharing of stories and memories.
Emily Weeks Ashworth, born October 31, 1932, passed in her sleep February 13, 2023.
Mom lived a long adventuresome life. She was born in Tampa, Florida, in her family home on Hannah Avenue in the midst the Great Depression.
She came into adulthood in the Women's Army Corp. in the 50s during the Korean Conflict serving her country as a lab tech and phlebotomist at West Point. She enjoyed taking leave in New York City attending many shows on Broadway.
She married in the late 50s and birthed 3 children. She moved to Oregon, where her last child was born in 1964. She moved to the North Bend area in 1966 and started teaching at Millicoma Jr. High, from which she retired in 1987.
Emily married Melvin Ashworth in 1969 and was widowed in 1971. She got involved in politics and worked on many local, state and national campaigns. She was invited and attended Jimmy Carter's inauguration. She ran for Governor of the State of Oregon in 1978 on a platform of, "No New Nucs". Part of her campaigning included trips in her hot air balloon which she called "The Oregon Dream".
She became interested in creating art when she attended a collage class instructed by Phil Davison. She went on to create a formidable body of work, much of which she displayed in local businesses around Coos County. She was instrumental in developing "The Art Walk" In the North Bend and Coos Bay area.
She lived life on her own terms and was enamored with the breadth and depth of that life.
She is survived by her children, Roger I Gayton Jr. and his wife, Jennifer Hammontree from Portland, Oregon, Suzanne E Adams and her husband, Bob Adams from North Bend, Oregon, Kirk E Gayton and his wife, Olivia Russell-Gayton from Davie, Florida; as well as grandsons, Gilliam Gayton, Mackenzie Adams, and Matthew Adams; granddaughters, Heather Siikarla and Stevie Adams; and great-grands, Sami, Nora and Maeve. She is also survived by many family members in the Tampa, Florida area.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents, David Bradley Weeks and Plezie Owens Weeks; sisters, Nadean Tramontana and Mable Almond; and her brothers, Elbert Weeks and Bradley Weeks.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In