Emily Carolyn Lee

“Granny Byrd”
October 29, 1929 - December 28, 2022
Born the day of the stock market crash in Bishopville, South Carolina. Daughter of Joseph Ferd Peck and Joyce Pearl Peck of Cuthbert Georgia.
A story teller, a lifetime lover of horses, mischievous, and generous. She enjoyed needlework, crocheting, watching movies, and Domino's pizza. She had a passion to write copious journals of her life adventures.
She is survived by her son, Alvin Michael Byrd and his wife, Joyce of Sutherlin, Oregon. She was mother of John Patrick Byrd of Powers, Oregon and Faye Elizabeth Hammond of Winston, Oregon whom preceded her death. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews from near and far.
She will be greatly missed by most she crossed paths with and loved by many. A memorial will be held with family in March.
