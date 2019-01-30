March 13, 1921 - Jan. 21, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for Emeline "Emy" G. McNutt at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson St. in North Bend. A reception to follow on site. Emy passed away, at age 97, Jan. 21, 2019, in Portland.
Emy was born March 13, 1921 in Mc Comb, Mississippi, to Luther Gatlin and Izzie Lavinia Travis.
After graduation from McComb High School in 1939, Emy worked as an operator for Southern Bell Telephone for five years. During World War II, she worked as a tacker at Ingall’s Naval Shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi and at the check-in desk at the McCoglan Hotel. She met and married Rollin “Mac” McNutt, who was stationed at Keesler U.S. Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. They were married Jan. 26, 1946 and eventually settled in North Bend, in 1954.
Emy was preceded in death by her husband, Rollin R. "Mac" McNutt.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Ray and husband, Kenneth of Hillsboro; daughter, Linda Lewallen and husband, Clay of Brownsville; three grandchildren and their families, George W. Clarno III and Brandy of Vancouver, Wash., Didi Manchester and Larry of Vancouver, Wash., and Jayme Anderson and Donald of Vancouver, Wash.; seven great-grandchildren, Cierra Clarno, Elizabeth Clarno, Isaac Manchester, Aaron Manchester, Ayanna Arnold, Skylar Arnold, and Rhiannon Anderson; and nieces and nephews, Warren McNutt, Linn McNutt and Donna, Arleen McNutt, Stanley McNutt and Beverly of Coos Bay and Damascus.
In lieu of flowers, donations to: Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate.
