March 4, 1937 – Oct. 23, 2018
A memorial service will be held for Emelie Joyce Houghton, 81, of Coos Bay at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave. in Coos Bay. Inurnment will be at Roseburg National Cemetery in Roseburg.
Emelie was born March 4, 1937 in Chico, Calif., the daughter of George and June (Davis) Hardwick. She passed away Oct. 23, 2018, peacefully in her home .
Emelie attended Chico State University majoring in medicine and was active in multiple organizations including Rainbow Girls of Northern California, Eastern Star Masonic chapter nine, and the Episcopal church choir.
She had many talents and was passionate in writing, painting, drawing, cooking, sewing, dancing, farming, singing and music. She played multiple musical instruments very well. Some of her talents yielded her awards and recognition and her music followed her throughout her life.
At age 18, she married Harry Maxwell de Cordova Jr. and became mother to two girls, Peggy Lynn in 1959 and Elizabeth Ann in 1963.
Emelie balanced a family and numerous career ventures including real estate, drafting, cosmetic sales, medical assisting and worked many years as a title examiner.
Several years were spent refurbishing homes throughout Nevada County with her husband adding their special touch. Their dream of living by the water eventually brought them to Coos Bay where he departed in 2014.
Soon after she was openly welcomed by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her faith was reignited as Emelie flourished within her new found family. She transferred all her talents and passions to serve the community that in turn served her so well.
J. Pat Houghton entered her life in November of 2014 and they married March of 2015. Each day was such a gift. Once she was diagnosed with cancer they celebrated their union by months rather than years and they were blessed with 43 months and 16 loving days.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Max.
She is survived by her second husband, Pat; sisters, Emma and Rebecca; daughters, Peggy and Elizabeth; grandchildren, Dallas, Amanda, Jazmyn, Aydan, Stephanie and Natalie; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Atticus, Bentley and was excited for the upcoming arrival of Maverick. While those listed were family by blood, she was mother to many, grandmother to more and friend to all! She will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
