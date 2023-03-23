Funeral to be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, 2 pm at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Rd. Coos Bay, Oregon 97420
Elwin “AL” Corliss was born in North Fayston, Vermont, on November 6, 1930. Al spent most of his youth in Bristol, Vermont. He was the oldest of 5 children. He attended public schools until high school when he then attended The Stony Brook School, on Long Island, in New York. After graduation in 1949, Al entered the Air Force. In 1951, he served one year in Korea. In 1952, Al left the service to attend Electronics School in Boston Massachusetts. In May, 1955 he re-enlisted in the Air Force where he was an In-flight Radar Technician. Al flew for 4 years, earning his Crew Member Wings.
In 1957 while stationed in Sacramento, California, Al met Delores Lee who became his wife April 28, 1958. They were married almost 43 years. They had 4 children, all survive today. Delores passed away December 31, 2000 from breast cancer. She has 4 siblings; 3 brothers, Bill, Larry and Michael; and one sister, Lois. Al met Cherrill Clancy, a Hospice Nurse and after dating a few months they were married on August 5, 2001. They had a combined family of 8 children, 18 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Al and Cherrill enjoyed many travels together both abroad and throughout the United States. Cherrill was diagnosed with ALS and passed to be with God on January 5, 2014. She is survived by 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
In 1959, Al was introduced to computers. He attended the IBM Field Engineering School for the Air Force SAGE computer at Kingston, New York. Al worked as a Central Computer Maintenance Technician until he left the Air Force in 1963. In August, 1965 Al went to work for IBM as a computer programmer until he retired in 1992. During this time Al functioned in many roles which included being president of the IBM Club Board of Directors, a Senior Associate Programmer, then ending his IBM career as a Project Programmer Manager. Al also re-enlisted in the US Navy Reserve in 1973. He spent 17 years in the Navy Reserve and retired in 1990 with a total of 28 years of military service. In retirement he developed a computer education center to educate the senior citizens in North Bend and attended Skyline Baptist Church.
In short, Al lived a well-diversified life having shared his experiences with all he encountered. Al loved his family, friends and traveling. Al will be missed and the world seems a little smaller without him here, however, he has gone to a better place and will be there to receive us when next we meet.
Al’s parents; sister, Kolona Zeno; brother, Delwin; wife, Delores; wife, Cherrill; and grandson, Benjamin preceded him in death. Al is survived by a brother, Ed; a sister, Dede; 4 children, Brian and Raymond Corliss, Vanessa Corliss-Anderson, and Melissa McDonald; 8 grandchildren, Stephanie, Katie, Brianna, Cassandra, Jacob, Brandon, Hannah, and Arika; 3 step-grandchildren Arthur, Lisa, and Adam; 5 great grandchildren, Marissa, Bobby, Hailee, Sophie, and Lily.
