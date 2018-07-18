Sept. 11, 1923 - July 13, 2018
A graveside service for Elvina A. Johnson, 94, of Coos Bay, will be held at 11:30 am, Friday, July 20 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road, in Coos Bay, with pastor Don Berney of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship officiating. A public visitation will precede the service from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, July 20 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., in Coos Bay.
Elvina was born Sept. 11, 1923 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Edwin and Selma Olsen Anderson. She passed away July 13, 2018 at OHSU in Portland.
In 1942, Elvina married Alvin Johnson and lived at Big Sandy Lake and then Minneapolis until they moved to Coos Bay in 1952. She was a stay-at-home mother and wife until 1959 when she learned the printing business. She worked for and retired from The World newspaper. She was a linotype operator when hot metal was used to make the type. She was the first person at The World to learn computer linotyping and taught everyone else how to do it. She loved camping, hunting and fishing with Alvin.
After she retired, they spent winters at Desert Hot Springs until Alvin passed. She continued to make the trip with her dog, Sadie, until she was 83. She loved photography and even took classes at Southwestern Oregon Community College. She was the family photographer so no special event went by without being documented in pictures.
Elvina is survived by her daughter, Joy McCarthy and friend, Sam Stuart of Coos Bay; son, Terry Johnson and wife, Hang of Tampa, Fla.; sister, Lela Collier of Hermiston; grandchildren, Theresa Gilbert and husband, Greg of Wilsonville, Stephani Neville and husband, Tim of Lake Oswego, Erik Johnson and wife, Tiffany of Coos Bay, and Thu Truong of Portland; and great-grandchildren, Cameron and Aaron Gilbert of San Diego, Calif., and Lincoln, Neb. respectively, Nicholas, Grace and Luke Neville of Lake Oswego, McKenzie, Ryan, and Annika Johnson of Portland and Coos Bay.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Johnson.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland, OR 97239.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
