August 13, 1927 – April 5, 2021
Elnora Lillian Leaton was born August 13, 1927 in Winfield, Kansas to Thomas and Daisy Kiser, the youngest of 7 children. She passed away April 5, 2021 in Coos Bay at the age of 93.
Elnora moved with her family to Oregon when she was 10. She married Thomas Roy Leaton, Jr. October 4, 1945 and they were married for 56 years. He died in 2001. While their 3 children were being raised, she was a homemaker and bookkeeper for Leaton Logging. Later she worked several years for JC Penney.
Elnora was creative and artistic and used those talents not only to sew, crochet and quilt, but also bake and decorate wedding cakes.
Elnora is survived by her daughter, Charolette Bailey (Ed) of Coos Bay; sons, Thomas Leaton of Salem and Jerry Leaton (Joanie) of Keizer; sister-in-law, Millie Duke (Jack) of Coos Bay; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
